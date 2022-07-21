Home Ministry: 1,660 suicides from March 18

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,660 suicides were reported across the country since the movement control order was announced on March 18, 2020, The Star Online reports.

The figures were revealed by the Home Ministry in a written reply today.

“Suicides during the MCO from March 18 to Dec 31, 2021, recorded by the police stood at 1,660 people.

“Based on investigations, among the causes of suicides were due to financial problems, health problems, emotional stress and family problems,“ the ministry reportedly said.

The Home Ministry was responding to Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (PH-Parit Buntar), who asked the ministry to reveal the number of suicide cases reported during the MCO.