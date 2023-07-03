Home Ministry gives exemption to Umno no contest motion

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry has decided to grant an exemption to Umno from compliance with Section 13(1)(c)(iv) of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 832) with regard to the passing of an additional motion for the president and deputy president posts to be uncontested in this year’s party elections.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said he had referred to Umno’s constitution and meeting rules regarding the additional motion and granted the exemption in accordance with Section 70 of the act.

“The ministry has reviewed the decision made by the 2022 Umno General Assembly from Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan on March 3,” he said in a statement here today.

The additional motion was approved during the 2022 Umno General Assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre on Jan 14.

Last Monday, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the Registrar of Societies (RoS) Department had approved the additional motion, demonstrating its validity and putting an end to the polemics surrounding it. -Bernama