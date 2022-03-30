Home Ministry inks MOU, eight contracts worth RM2.596 bln

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) and eight contracts with local companies, worth RM2.596 billion.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the signing of the MoU and contracts showed the government’s commitment to placing national security as its main agenda.

“This is especially in procurement planning, to ensure that the country’s security assets are always in a high level of readiness. It proves that the government has always given priority to internal security.

“Once a plan is completed, we (Home Ministry) will issue the contract and sign (MoU). It is proof that we are not just talking about planning, but we are appointing contractors to continue our agenda,” he said.

He told reporters after witnessing the signing ceremony of the MoU and the contracts, held in conjunction with the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (NATSEC) 2022 exhibitions, here today.

The MoU and contracts were signed between Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, representing the ministry and MAMPU director-general Datuk Seri Dr Yusof Ismail, as well as representatives of local companies.

Hamzah explained out of the eight contracts, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) received three contracts worth RM249 million, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) one contract worth RM124 million and the Immigration Department received four contracts worth RM2.22 billion.

According to him, among the high-impact contracts are the procurement of X-Band Satellite Equipment for PDRM, the Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA) upgrading project for MMEA and the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) project for the Immigration Department.

Hamzah said the signing ceremony of the MoU and the contracts also demonstrated the government’s commitment to ensure national security was protected from all threats by prioritising the acquisition of strategic assets.

“It also supports the DSA and NATSEC Asia 2022 exhibitions’ theme, ‘Advancing into a New Era of Defence and Security,” he said.-Bernama