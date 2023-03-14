Home Ministry seizes sex toys worth RM1.1m

BUTTERWORTH: The Home Ministry’s (KDN) Enforcement and Controls Division has seized 22,926 sex toys worth RM1.1 million following a raid on a warehouse in Bukit Mertajam near here on Feb 15.

Division secretary Nik Yusaimi Yussof said that during the raid, a woman, aged 29, had confessed that the toys found in the warehouse were for her business that she began last year and she was arrested to facilitate investigations.

Various banned items, including sex dolls, dildos, vibrators, believed to have been brought in from China, were seized, he said, adding that they were old online on e-commerce platforms at prices between RM70 and RM450.

He said that the case would be investigated under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and Section 292(a) of the Penal Code. -Bernama