Home Ministry still evaluating body cameras for police use

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) is still examining several types of body cameras, or body-worn cameras (BWC) offered by equipment firms for use by the police, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

“We are still waiting for the (approval of the) allocation to get the equipment (body cameras).

“I understand that some companies have already offered several types of body cameras. The ministry (is also) is looking at which is the best one for the police,“ he said in a media conference after the signing of the Ops Benteng permanent procedures for operations at Wisma Perwira ATM here today.

In July, Abdul Hamid was reported to have said that the police were in the process of acquiring the equipment to be used by officers during patrols, especially in urban areas.

He said besides the BWC, all police patrol cars would also be equipped with cameras. — Bernama