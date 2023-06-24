Homeless family living in car receives outpour of donations

WHEN someone falls on hard times, it is easy for us to judge but we do not know their circumstances, so it is better to lend a helping hand to get them back on their feet.

Recently, a family of five was discovered living in a destitute state at a petrol station around the Bentong-Karak area.

Edi Arjuna Pencerita shared on Facebook that the father, Razak with his wife and three children, had been living in his car around the Temerloh area, struggling to make ends meet.

A report by NST said the family had been living in these conditions for 10 months.

The eldest child of the family, his son, has stopped schooling due to his family not being able to afford his education.

Due to family issues, Razak and his family moved out of their in-laws’ home in Gombak and turned to self-employment fixing cars that have broken down on the highway, due to him having a hard time landing a proper job.

To make matters worse, Razak had a growth on his neck area.

“I have contacted him and he said that he was at Hospital Temerloh for his surgery,“ Edi said in his post.

With Razak in the hospital, his wife and children had stayed in a temporary accomodation provided by the hospital for a couple of days, according to an update posted by Edi in the comments section.

However, it is uncertain what their sleeping arrangements are after that.

To further help Razak and his family, Edi had also included a bank account number for the public to donate and help out this family.

The silver lining out of this situation is how much the public had stepped in to help Razak and his family, when Edi updated that the family had received “more than enough” donations from the public. The account number has since been removed from his post.

The same report by NST, said a “representative from the Welfare Department” had reached out to Razak and his family to assist them in overcoming their current living conditions, after hearing of their plight.

This goes to show that no matter how cynical and jaded we think society has become, there are a number of people who will come through and restore our faith in humanity.