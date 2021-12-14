Homemaker rises to the challenge via Wanita Bangkit initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Women entrepreneurs have long faced difficulties in gaining access to capital and balancing career and family.

But one enterprising woman has beaten all odds by elevating herself through the government’s Wanita Bangkit initiative as she believes that “where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

As a homemaker turned entrepreneur, Siti Rohani Husni, 31, should be an inspiration for others as she has proven to be resilient in facing life's challenges.

The mother of two, who was previously working as a clerk in a private company, did not sit on her laurels after being introduced to the Wanita Bangkit programme on Sept 1.

Her small-scale burger business with her husband Muhammad Ayub A. Latip took a turn for the better after embracing the Wanita Bangkit initiative organised by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM).

The initiative, which is managed by the the Women Development Department (JPW), is aimed at helping women to rise to the challenges and remain competitive by providing them with job and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Sharing her entrepreneurial journey with Bernama at her home in Batang Kali Selangor recently, Siti Rohani said that their income surged after their involvement in the programme.

“We have been operating our burger stall on a small scale in front our house from 5 pm to 10 pm. However, our profits were rather marginal, with gross income of RM400 to RM500 a month. There were times when we could only sell two to three pieces of burger a day.

“Then, on Nov 2, we were introduced to Syukor Burger at a Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM programme at Puncak Alam. We decided to run the business and Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), we were given the opportunity to be the only operator of Syukor Burger in Batang Kali.

“At present our income has been steady and we are able to sell up to 80 pieces of burger daily, reaping gross sales of around RM3,200 during the first month,“ said Siti Rohani.

Siti Rohani said resigned from her job in May 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic after discussing with her husband.

At the same time, their household income was not enough for them to engage a maid for their two young children.

“My husband is only a cafe assistant and his salary alone is insufficient to support the family. That drove us to open a burger stall as a side income and for that reason, we are grateful for having been introduced to the Wanita Bangkit initiative,“ said Siti Rohani, who harboured a dream of having her own cafe specialising in western food together with her husband.

According to Siti Rohani, through the initiative, she and her husband were given exposure to entrepreneurial knowledge through seminars conducted with various parties, whereby they eventually participated in the business operated by Syukor Dagang Sdn Bhd.

She noted that by operating under Syukor Burger’s umbrella, they do not have to fork out a large capital as facilities such as the burger stall is provided by the company.

Describing Wanita Bangkitas one of the best initiatives launched by the government, Siti Rohani hopes that more women, especially housewives, would seize the day and strive to become successful entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, JPW Director General Dr Zurina Abdul Hamid said the Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM initiative is expected to help women overcome their struggles in life.

“The programme focuses on income-generating activities by networking women to platforms in the formal sector that offers job openings as well as those in the informal sector through business or entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Through the formal sector, job opportunities offered by industries and private companies are listed out and offered to women who are interested to apply through several career carnivals organised by JPW.

“Through the informal sector, we provide business and entrepreneurial avenues for women through government agencies, private sector and industries to become business owners, agents, stockists or dropship agents,” she told Bernama.

She said, to ensure the success of the programme, KPWKM collaborates with various government agencies and private companies that share aspirations of empowering women in enhancing their capacity and income.

Interestingly, she noted, the programme does not have any financial implications to the government.

“Our target is B40 and M40 housewives, who are sole breadwinners, including single mothers in addition to providing them with the various platforms to supplement their income,” she added.

Zurina said, the initiative initially targeted 2,000 women who succeeded in generating income through employment and entrepreneurial opportunities within the first 100 days of the government administration under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Sept 1 to Dec 9, 2021.

“The good news is we have actually achieved more than 100 per cent from our original target, when a total of 5,132 women succeeded in generating their income in formal and informal sectors,“ she added.

Besides the Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM, the ministry has also launched various initiatives including advocacy activities such as ‘Skuad Waja’ (We Vaw), an anti-crime movement meant to unite and empower women against violence.

Others include extending social support to the community through the setting up of social support centres (PSSS), creating a toll-free Family Care@LPPKN hotline for families affected by the Covid-19 as well as registration of the disabled (OKU) through MyDAFTAROKU.

She said, all these initiatives were embraced by KPWKM in support of the Malaysian Family concept which outlines three main characteristics, inclusivity, common ground and contentment.

Keluarga Malaysia, espoused by Ismail Sabri on Aug 22, 2021, also called on the Malaysian people to set aside their differences to revive the country from the negative impacts of Covid-19 and work together to realise the Vision of Shared Prosperity 2030.-Bernama