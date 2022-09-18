Homestay crushed by falling tree, anxious moments for 11 occupants

MALACCA: A family of eleven had a fretful time when the homestay they were in was crushed by a fallen tree during a storm and heavy rain at 4 am this morning.

Mohd Syafiq Hamdan, 35, who came from Johor Bahru to visit a sick family member said he arrived at the Seri Telok Mas Homestay at 4 pm yesterday.

“At first I thought somebody was knocking on the door because there was a strong wind with thunder and heavy rain at around 3.30 am so I went out to see but there was nothing.

“But not long after, around 4 am, I heard a loud bang from above. Apparently a tree fell and hit the front porch roof including the garage,“ he said when met by reporters at Taman Seri Telok Mas, here today.

He said that he was thankful that his family members were safe except a side mirror of one of his family members’ car was broken.

Meanwhile, another victim, Mohamad Rizuan Zainal Abidin 39, said that he had woken up to get ready for his business but found his garage and living room wrecked, his car was also damaged by broken tree branches.

“But I’m thankful that my wife and four children are all safe. Rainwater however gushed into house after the roof was hit by a tree especially the living room and bedroom,“ said Mohammad Rizuan who rented the house more than a year ago.

In the incident at 4 am this morning, a total of four houses involving five families with 20 residents in Taman Seri Telok Mas were badly affected when they were hit by fallen trees due to heavy rain and storm.

No victims were reported injured while clean-up work is underway including cutting and moving the fallen trees using a crane while the loss is still being assessed.-Bernama