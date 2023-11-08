$!Honda City Facelift Officially Launched In Malaysia – From RM 84,900!

JUST last month, Honda Malaysia announced that the City facelift was available for reservations at all Honda dealerships in Malaysia. And now, the covers are off, marking the official launching of the facelifted City.
Honda has sold more than 10,000 units in the first half of 2023, while the 5th generation City has sold more than 68,600 copies since its release. These numbers make it clear that Malaysians love the Honda City, and would select it over its competitors.
Available variants for the new Honda City are the S, E, V, and the top-of-the-line RS e:HEV model. However, this time, the petrol versions get their own RS model as well, making it five variants for the City when previously there were four.
The new City measures 4,589mm long, 1,748mm wide, and 1,467mm tall. It has redesigned bumpers and is longer as well; a full 27mm longer for non-RS variants, and 36mm longer for RS models. It also has several aesthetic upgrades, including a new “RS” badge, a honeycomb front grille, a front lower grille, a rear diffuser, and side skirts.
The RS and the e:HEV RS’s appearance is further accentuated by newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a new front bumper, and a new rear bumper. The V on the other hand gets 16″ single-tone rims while the E gets 15″ dual tone rims and the S gets a set of 15″ single tone rims
The top-of-the-line RS model has a 1.5L e:HEV engine and an electric motor, and it has a combined power output of 109PS and a torque output at 253Nm. The 1.5 DOHC i-VTEC engine of the new City, meanwhile, has a maximum output of 121PS and 145Nm of torque. Paddle Shift is now a standard feature in all petrol versions, giving consumers a fun and dynamic driving experience. Deceleration Selector Paddles are a feature of the e:HEV RS version that allow the driver to slow the car without pressing the brake pedal and activate power regeneration.
Both the Petrol RS and the e:HEV RS come with a 7″ TFT Metre, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto wireless connectivity. All variations, with the exception of the S, have new, improved features in common, including 8 Speakers, a new interface for Display Audio, an improved Multi-Angle Rear View Camera, and a new Rear USB Port (Type C). The 60:40 split rear seat layout of the City maintains its practicality. It also has 519 litres of cargo capacity.
As with all Honda models, the new City is equipped with Honda’s suite of advanced Honda SENSING safety features, a standard feature for all variants which consist of the safety functions below:
Low Speed Follow (LSF) – applicable for e:HEV RS only
Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Auto High Beam (AHB)
It also has six airbags and Walk Away Auto Lock as standard equipment on all models. Smartphone connectivity with Honda CONNECT is a standard advanced feature for the City Petrol RS and e:HEV RS. Customers may now choose to outfit their City with Honda CONNECT for the non-RS models in an effort to provide greater value. Honda Malaysia is presently providing the optional Honda CONNECT for a discounted price of RM1,500.00 till January 2024.
The new City will be offered in five colours namely Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl
The on-the-road-without insurance price of the new City is as follows:
e:HEV RS – RM111,900.00
Petrol RS – RM99,900.00
V – RM94,900.00
E – RM89,900.00
S – RM84,900.00