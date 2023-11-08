$!Honda City Facelift Officially Launched In Malaysia – From RM 84,900!

JUST last month, Honda Malaysia announced that the City facelift was available for reservations at all Honda dealerships in Malaysia. And now, the covers are off, marking the official launching of the facelifted City.

Honda has sold more than 10,000 units in the first half of 2023, while the 5th generation City has sold more than 68,600 copies since its release. These numbers make it clear that Malaysians love the Honda City, and would select it over its competitors.

Available variants for the new Honda City are the S, E, V, and the top-of-the-line RS e:HEV model. However, this time, the petrol versions get their own RS model as well, making it five variants for the City when previously there were four.

The new City measures 4,589mm long, 1,748mm wide, and 1,467mm tall. It has redesigned bumpers and is longer as well; a full 27mm longer for non-RS variants, and 36mm longer for RS models. It also has several aesthetic upgrades, including a new “RS” badge, a honeycomb front grille, a front lower grille, a rear diffuser, and side skirts.

The RS and the e:HEV RS’s appearance is further accentuated by newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a new front bumper, and a new rear bumper. The V on the other hand gets 16″ single-tone rims while the E gets 15″ dual tone rims and the S gets a set of 15″ single tone rims