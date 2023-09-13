$!Honda WR-V Receives 7,300 Orders, 62% Of It Are RS Variants

BACK in July the WR-V received 2,500 orders and in August, Honda Malaysia delivered 2,200 of them. The WR-V quickly became Honda’s second best-selling model for July 2023.
The Honda WR-V is gaining popularity in Malaysia despite a slightly higher starting price compared to the City variants. While Honda aimed for 1,400 monthly sales, they’ve already delivered over 3,300 units of the WR-V within two months of launch, with total orders reaching 7,300 units. The RS trim is the most popular choice among customers.
The WR-V stands out in the Malaysian market as it is positioned as an A-segment SUV among non-domestic brands. This positioning aligns with the growing SUV trend, and it’s evident from the more than 2,000 pre-orders the manufacturer received even before the official launch.
There are four variants available: sitting on top is the RS variant, followed by the V, then the E and finally the S spec. Except for the base S model, all come with Honda Sensing safety features.
The WR-V is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine that delivers 121PS of power and 145Nm of torque. This engine is shared with the Honda City. The estimated fuel efficiency for the WR-V is 17km per litre, which is quite good considering its 35-litre petrol tank. This translates to a range of approximately 510km on a full tank.
The Honda WR-V pricing is as follows:
RS – RM107,900.00
V – RM99,900.00
E – RM95,900.00
S – RM89,900.00
All prices are on the road without insurance. The All-New WR-V is available in five colour options, including a brand-new colour, Stellar Diamond Pearl, which marks a first for a Honda model. The other colours for the model are Platinum White Pearl, Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl.