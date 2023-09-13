$!Honda WR-V Receives 7,300 Orders, 62% Of It Are RS Variants

BACK in July the WR-V received 2,500 orders and in August, Honda Malaysia delivered 2,200 of them. The WR-V quickly became Honda’s second best-selling model for July 2023.

The Honda WR-V is gaining popularity in Malaysia despite a slightly higher starting price compared to the City variants. While Honda aimed for 1,400 monthly sales, they’ve already delivered over 3,300 units of the WR-V within two months of launch, with total orders reaching 7,300 units. The RS trim is the most popular choice among customers.

The WR-V stands out in the Malaysian market as it is positioned as an A-segment SUV among non-domestic brands. This positioning aligns with the growing SUV trend, and it’s evident from the more than 2,000 pre-orders the manufacturer received even before the official launch.