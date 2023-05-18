Honest cashier in Klang accounts for consumed snacks, earns praise on TikTok

A CASHIER in Klang demonstrates honesty by accounting for snacks she consumes from her workplace.

In a TikTok video by @setiamartbandarputeri, the cashier can be seen holding up what is believed to be a chocolate bar to the security camera in the shop.

She then scans the item, takes RM5 from her pocket, and makes the payment for the snack she took.

After taking her balance from the till, she holds up her change of RM2 and a few cents to the security camera once more.

While netizens did applaud the cashier, many could not help but point out that the total amount at the till counted at the end of the day mattered a lot more, with some speaking from experience.

“I feel that there is no need to show what you are doing to the security camera because later, when closing, she still has to count back the amount left in the system and if she happens to have less than the amount accounted for, she still has to replace it,” a netizen said.

“When I was a cashier, I was so afraid of changing some of my money from the till, worried that the boss will misunderstand,” a netizen said.