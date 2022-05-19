Hong Leong AM’s Islamic funds achieve global recognition with five fund awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd’s (Hong Leong AM) EPF-approved Islamic funds, Hong Leong Dana Makmur (HL Dana Makmur) and Hong Leong Dana Maa’rof (HL Dana Maa’rof) have received five additional individual fund awards from the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 - Global Islamic Universe.

The new win brings the funds’ tally to 14 individual fund awards.

Hong Leong AM CEO Hoo See Kheng said the recognition by Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards was a testimonial to its investment philosophy and strategies, and is attributed to the investment team who have delivered consistently strong risk-adjusted returns for investors while complying with Islamic principles.

“We are honoured that our Islamic funds have achieved yet another remarkable win this year,” he said in a statement on May 19.

Hong Leong Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd CEO Noor Aini Shaik Awab said as the appointed external fund manager for HL Dana Makmur and HL Dana Maa’rof, the company would continue its efforts to take Islamic asset management to the next level by leveraging on Islamic investment principles. HL Dana Makmur and HL Dana Maa’rof are distributed nationwide through Hong Leong AM’s offices, its agency force and appointed Institutional unit trust advisers, with Hong Leong Bank Bhd and Hong Leong Islamic Bank Bhd being the main distributors.

In tandem with its digitalisation programme, HL Dana Makmur and HL Dana Maa’rof are also available via Hong Leong AM’s online platform - HL iSmart Invest. This wide outreach has enabled Hong Leong AM to offer its range of both Islamic and conventional funds to investors across Malaysia. - Bernama