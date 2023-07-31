Hong Leong Bank Bhd wins the “Bank of the Year - ESG Leadership Award

PETALING JAYA: Hong Leong Bank Bhd has won the “Bank of the Year - ESG Leadership Award” at the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2023, which marks its first win under the environment, social, and governance (ESG) category.

Group managing director and CEO Kevin Lam attributed the award to its innovative community-driven programmes, as well as the bank’s mission to continue investing in the communities it operates in.

“In order for a community to thrive and develop, everyone in the ecosystem, from individuals and micro businesses to big corporations, have to be able to contribute to its economy and society. By designing and developing our community initiatives, our mission is to empower all stakeholders to be a part of the bigger picture and play a significant role in our dynamic economic landscape,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, chief marketing & communication officer and co-chair of its sustainability committee Zalman Zainal said that through its various ESG as well as corporate social responsibility initiatives, the bank aims to empower and uplift the underserved communities, future-proofing them with high-impact programmes to ensure that they are equipped with the right tools, become more sustainable and will be “here for the long-term”.

“We are proud that our initiatives have created systemic change, leading to meaningful impact towards ensuring future growth for our communities,” he said.

The bank has won three awards previously, namely as Company of the Year (Banking) 2022, Company of the Year (Banking) for Excellence in Covid-19 Support & Community Welfare 2021, and Company of the Year (Supporting Social Enterprises) 2019.