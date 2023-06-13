Honouring Mother Mangalam’s enduring legacy

MOTHER Mangalam – a petite woman with a radiant and infectious smile, a vegetarian from birth, always careful of what she ate, and relied totally on her concoctions of herbal drinks and medicines.

At the tender age of 23, she received the baton of trust from

Dr Swami Satyananda to lead the Pure Life Society, a home for orphans and underprivileged children.

His faith and choice in her proved right. With great drive and strong goals, Mother Mangalam helmed the Pure Life Society for more than 70 years, ensuring that every child under her tutelage was cared for, schooled and set to achieve great heights

in society.

Mother Mangalam was my English teacher and also the school headmistress. On Mondays and Fridays, she would captivate us with discussions about universal values.

She would tell us stories about the importance of being good citizens and preserving good dharma at all times.

I recall during one assembly, she asked us the meaning of our school motto: “Truth alone triumphs”. She then proceeded to explain in simple terms that in any situation or circumstance, it is important to be honest, as it is always the truth that emerges victorious.

I used to share these experiences with my mother while I helped her tap rubber trees. My late mother admired Mother Mangalam and always considered her an angel on earth, who was sent to help the poor.

In 1985, Mother Mangalam was bestowed the honourable title of “Mother” by society. She was humbled by the recognition, and that made her strive further in her efforts to nurture the younger generation, ensuring they had access to greater opportunities in life.

Mother Mangalam and I formed a strong and close bond after I completed school. It was she who encouraged me to join the committee that comprised illustrious senior civil servants, human resource consultants and professionals with finance backgrounds.

She was pleased to see my writings in the media and that I was assigned as the secretary to the management committee.

Given my fondness for writing poems, I used to share my writings with Mother Mangalam. She once accredited me by saying that I am a poet. She showed keen interest in my writings and was impressed with my literary abilities.

Even in her old age, Mother Mangalam never stopped sending me WhatsApp messages. She did not just forward messages but instead took the time to share her poems and relentlessly corrected my writings, too.

I was fortunate to attend most of her birthday celebrations and also some prominent award ceremonies, such as the Merdeka Award organised by Petronas, where she was recognised for her contributions to education and the community.

Mother Mangalam’s smile remains etched in my memory. Her teachings have become my daily mantra. I draw inspiration from her unwavering conviction and commitment to serving the poor, the needy and the orphans.

Two significant messages that I always carry with me from Mother Mangalam are to never fear and persevere in our pursuits. She taught me that as long as our actions are driven by goodness and positively impact both ourselves and those around us, we should never hesitate to forge ahead.

She never failed to shine like a burst of sunshine, nor poured forth like a refreshing summer rain. She had a boundless reservoir of energy, which she shared with everyone and anyone fortunate enough to cross her path.

Mother Mangalam was generous, always giving to those in need, and was always concerned with the well-being and welfare of the children.

She constantly inspired me and others, who kept in contact with her. Mother Mangalam would always invite the “old boys of Dharma” to come forward and join the Pure Life Society, and contribute to the well-being of society.

Mother Mangalam’s recent 97th birthday celebration on May 20 exemplified her indomitable spirit and resilience. As one of her former students, I was present among several other dignitaries, awaiting her arrival. However, everyone was in shock when the Master of Ceremonies announced that Mother had taken ill and the ceremony would continue without her presence.

As a person who was always in the pink of health, it was a rarity to witness this iron lady associated with any illness. The hall was in complete silence. However, moments later, to everyone’s surprise, Mother made her entrance into the hall.

Her slow, ushered entry was met with loud whistles and applause from the guests. Taking hold of the microphone, she spoke in her gentle, soothing voice, acknowledging all the distinguished guests and thanked everyone for attending the event.

Mother may have left us, and as sad as we may be, her rest is well-earned and well-deserved. She has toiled tirelessly throughout her life for the greatness of the world.

She spoke out fearlessly on issues affecting children, and the rights of single mothers and highlighted the shortcomings in fostering unity, peace and compassion among school-going children.

Mother Mangalam even went a step further by requesting a meeting with the deputy Education minister to address these issues and find potential solutions. This was Mother Mangalam, a person with a heart of gold.

The children of the Pure Life Society will miss their great beacon of hope. To them, she was akin to the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

The management and staff will deeply miss this meticulous and inspiring Life president. The world will mourn the departure of this gentle lady, who traversed the globe on her untiring feet, bringing smiles to the young and ensuring their bellies were filled with nourishing and balanced diets.

Mother Mangalam, much like Mother Teresa, stands as an iconic figure, who tended to thousands of children, offering her unwavering love, care and compassion.

I will deeply miss her, however, I find solace in the belief that our paths will cross again. While her journey to heaven has taken a piece of me, I take comfort in knowing that she spared no effort in leaving no stone unturned to create a better world during her time with us.

Your path will be a challenge for many but we will try to persevere and continue your legacy and all that you have done tirelessly.

Do keep your beacon of light shining brightly, guiding us along the right path as we strive to achieve strong goals and high ambitions, and continue to keep your

work alive.

Rest well, dear Mother Mangalam, until the day we meet again.

Ravindran Raman Kutty