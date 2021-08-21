Hope for PM Ismail Sabri to focus on restoring Sabah, Sarawak's rights

KUALA LUMPUR: Leaders from Sabah and Sarawak have expressed hope that the ninth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) and the soon to be formed cabinet line-up will focus on efforts to restore the rights of the two states as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

They also hoped that Ismail Sabri’s appointment will end the political crisis so that the new government can focus on efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the state government fully supported the appointment of Ismail Sabri as prime minister and hoped for a fruitful state-federal relationship that would not only accelerate efforts to develop the state, but also address issues regarding Sabah’s rights.

“We will continue the pursue the struggle on issues pertaining to the rights, priorities and needs of Sabah.

“Now that the leadership tussle at the federal level has been resolved, let us all unite, put aside differences and continue to move forward to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as well as rebuild our economy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister hoped that there would be no more political crisis or power struggles after this and the new leadership line-up that would be appointed will remain until the next general election.

“We want the prime minister and the ministers who will be appointed to give priority to more important issues such as fighting Covid-19 and how to help those who are in need due to this pandemic,” he told reporters at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport yesterday.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup in a statement today said the party was confident in Ismail Sabri’s ability, based on his vast experience in government administration.

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili described Ismail Sabri as the perfect choice to fill in the leadership vacuum as he has shown his leadership capabilities in the last 17 months being in the government.

“PBS looks forward to working closely with him, especially on the development and security needs of Sabah, and as for both Sabah and Sarawak, to resolve outstanding matters related to MA63,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Santubong member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said all political parties who had supported Ismail Sabri to become the ninth Prime Minister should not assert too much demand for appointment in the formation of his new Cabinet line-up.

He said they should instead continue to stand united in helping Ismail Sabri to address issues at hand as his appointment would certainly carries a huge responsibility, particularly in resolving the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Similarly, I would also like to call all the other political parties to give their fullest cooperation and support the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s choice of Prime Minister so that Datuk Seri Ismail is able to fully focus on the crucial task of governing the country in this trying time,” he said in a statement.

In the meantime, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Club are confident with Ismail Sabri abilities to lead the nation as the ninth Prime Minister amid these turbulent times.

GPS Backbenchers Club deputy chairperson Aidel Lariwoo said it is hopeful that under Ismail Sabri’s leadership, Malaysia will be able to combat the raging Covid-19 pandemic as well as move towards economic recovery.

“It is our hope that the new federal government will be united and has the people’s best interest at heart.

“This is along with continuing the work of the previous government in returning Sarawak’s rights as enshrined under MA63, Federal Constitution and the Inter-Government Committee (IGC) Report 1962,” he said. -Bernama