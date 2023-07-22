Hopes fade for 80 people still missing at India landslide site

NEW DELHI: Rescuers in India have retrieved 22 bodies from a landslide site as hopes fade for finding alive about 80 people still believed missing.

Six bodies were recovered on Friday, taking the death toll from Thursday night's disaster to 22, as rescue efforts resumed on Saturday.

The landslide destroyed about 20 homes in the hamlet of Irshalwadi in Maharashtra state's Raigad district.

Of the 228 people who lived there, 122 have been found safe, according to one local media report.

Rescue teams were hampered in their work by the tough terrain and rains. -Bernama