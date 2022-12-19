‘Horrendous’ shooting leaves 5 dead in Canada: Police

ANKARA: At least five people were killed and another injured at a condominium unit in a Toronto suburb on Sunday evening, police said.

Police found a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased” after responding to an active shooting call at the building in Vaughan, a city just north of the Canadian city of Toronto, James MacSween, York Regional Police (YRP) chief, said at a news conference.

MacSween said that one of the police officers shot and killed the suspect reported Anadolu.

The investigation is in its early stages, the YRP officers emphasised, adding that they are still trying to reach out to the families of the victims to notify them about the incident.

MacSween did not share any details whether the suspect was one of the residents or what his motive was.-Bernama