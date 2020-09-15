Hospital cleaners in a bind

PETALING JAYA: The plight of five hospital cleaners has caught the attention of the public, after their arrest over a protest against low wages was highlighted on social media last Friday.

The National Union of Workers in Hospital Support and Allied Services members were held outside the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh on June 2.

A recording of a union meeting shared online depicted the teary-eyed sanitation workers after their employers had turned down their request for an increase in their basic salary to RM1,500.

Union executive secretary M. Saraswathy, who is also a Parti Sosialis Malaysia committee member, said the workers have been working for between 24 and 26 years but have yet to see an increase in their basic salaries.

“They still earn a bare minimum of only RM1,200. Each time their contract is renewed, they lose the benefits from their previous (contract) and have to start anew,” she told theSun.

Saraswathy said the workers are now being made to work for an extra hour for each shift, bringing the total number of hours to nine per day.

Previously, the workers were entitled to 15 public holidays but now only get a maximum of 11 days, she said. Annual leave was also said to have been reduced. The medical benefits which they had previously received had also been reduced from RM1,000 to RM200.

“A total of 25 complaints had been made to the Industrial Relations Department and a hearing has been set to take place in January or February 2021,” Saraswathy said.

Former deputy health minister and Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye said he hopes the Human Resources Ministry will look into the issue.

“The Labour Department should work hand-in-hand with the sanitation workers to find common ground.”

In a statement issued on June 3, UEM Edgenta Sdn Bhd said allegations by the union about widespread union-busting activities, attacking of union members and worksite committee members were misleading.

“This is untrue as the decision to in-source was discussed within UEM Edgenta and Edgenta Mediserve for a period of time, which was an internal business decision and aimed at improving the quality of service delivery of cleaning in hospitals.”

UEM Edgenta said any internal business decision is aimed at adopting an operating model that allows for workers to be employed directly under UEM Edgenta instead of being subcontracted, which would then allow better terms to be offered to the workers such as permanent employment instead of a fixed-term contract, and hospitalisation insurance.

It said basic salary was also increased from RM1,100 per month to RM1,200 from January, and hospitalisation insurance was improved.

According to the company, the change of working hours was done in compliance with Section 60A(1)(d) of Employment Act 1955.

