Hospital stabbing case: Man ordered to undergo psychiatric test

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selayang Sessions Court today ordered a man who stabbed a patient at Selayang Hospital, to undergo a psychiatric examination at Hospital Bahagia Tanjong Rambutan, Ulu Kinta, Perak.

Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin made the rule after allowing deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal’s request that Mohd Khairul Kamul, 22, be sent to a psychiatric centre because it is believed the accused’s mental state is unstable.

“The prosecution made the application under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The accused has also been detained and receiving treatment at Selayang Hospital Psychiatric Department since February 15. No bail is proposed for the accused,“ she said.

The accused, who was wearing a green hospital gown, was charged with intentionally causing serious injury to V. Sathish Rao, 29, using a knife in the Yellow Zone of Selayang Hospital Emergency Department here, at 3.45 pm on Feb 14.

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and can be fined or whipped, upon conviction.

Earlier, Mohd Khairul nodded after the charges against him were read out, but the court did not record any plea.

“I was unconscious and hallucinating and hearing whispers,“ he said when asked by an interpreter whether he understood the charges or not.

In the proceedings, the accused who was not represented by a lawyer pleaded that he be treated at his sister’s house in Batu Caves.

Judge Nor Rajiah did not allow bail for the accused and fixed March 29 for the mention of the case for the psychiatric report of the accused.

Previously, the media reported that a man suffering from dengue fever came to Selayang Hospital to receive treatment before being stabbed by a mental patient.

The stabbing caused the victim to be injured on the left and right abdomen and the back of the body. However, the victim is now reported to be stable. -Bernama