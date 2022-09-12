Hosts in the way of Harimau Malaya making Thailand’s King’s Cup final

KUALA LUMPUR: The Harimau Malaya (national squad) will face a tough task against the hosts in Thailand’s King’s Cup Tournament at Chiang Mai Stadium, on Sept 22.

The draw for the four-nation tournament today saw Malaysia drawn against Thailand in the semifinals straightaway.

The other semifinal match will see Trinidad & Tobago face Tajikistan the same day.

If Kim Pan Gon’s squad, who are currently ranked 148th in the world, succeed in defeating Thailand (ranked 111th), they will play in the final either against Trinidad & Tobago team (ranked 101st) or Tajikistan (109).

Malaysia have won the Cup four times, in 1972, 1976, 1977 and 1978.-Bernama