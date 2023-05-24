Hot spell could make open burning worse, public told

KUALA LUMPUR: Considering the current heatwave, the public should not start open fires as they could spread quickly and pose a serious threat to public health and the environment, said University of Selangor honorary professor of environmental health Jamal Hisham Hashim.

He said burning rubbish, household waste, remnants of crop harvests, tree cuttings, dried leaves and grass should be strictly prohibited.

“This is especially so in populated urban and rural areas. Enforcing such a prohibition can help prevent hazards as fire can spread quickly in dry weather and affect public health.

“Even local authorities and government agencies have urged the public not to carry out open burning as it can worsen many health problems such as respiratory diseases, breathing difficulties and skin diseases caused by smoke.”

Jamal Hisham said despite open burning being a quick and effortless way to remove dried leaves and branches from gardens, the slightest spark could potentially lead to devastating consequences if the fire is not monitored or contained promptly.

“I have seen many people carrying out open burning of their household waste, especially on weekends,” said Taman Puchong Indah resident Chong Sew Li.

“Despite the scheduled rubbish collection provided by municipal authorities, residents are still left with a substantial amount of waste to manage. This could be due to some of them missing the designated rubbish pick-up times.”

Taman Puchong Utama resident Magendran Tangamani, 42, said the Subang Jaya Municipal Council has arranged a rubbish collection plan and has provided waste containers for the residents.

“However, despite the availability of bins, some residents continue to dispose of their garbage indiscriminately, even if the bins are already overflowing.

“This lack of consideration may result in unpleasant odours if the bins are not emptied on time. To prevent such issues, my neighbour dug a hole where we could dispose of our trash by burning it during our off days,” said Magendran.

Jamal Hisham advised the public to explore appropriate methods for disposing of their unused furniture and household waste.

“People should practise recycling paper, glass, plastics, clothes, and electronic waste.

“In exchange for recycling items, they might even get paid for their effort.”

He said the Environment Department and local authorities have put in place regulations related to open burning during periods of high fire risk.

“In the event of a wildfire, the Fire and Rescue Department will take charge of putting out any form of open fire, whether it is unintentional or deliberate.

“If the fire involves hazardous chemicals or materials, the Hazmat team, which is specially trained to handle hazardous materials or dangerous goods, will be called in to handle the matter.”

Jamal Hisham said he is committed to educating the public through activities and statements that raise awareness of the health impact caused by open burning.

He added that the public should report cases of open burning to the Environment Department, local authorities or the Fire and Rescue Department. Forest fires should be reported to the Forestry Department.