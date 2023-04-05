Hot weather: 406 hotspot areas identified nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified a total of 406 hotspots across the country via satellite.

Its director of Fire and Rescue Operations, Datuk Ahmad Irzam Osman said the areas include Mukah and Miri in Sarawak; Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; Kuantan in Pahang; Pasir Mas and Bachok in Kelantan and the Kuala Langat Utara Forest Reserve.

As such, he said, periodic monitoring, either through patrols or aerial surveys using helicopters or drones, was being carried out by the department, in collaboration with the Forestry Department and the Department of Environment, to ensure the situation remain under control.

“So far, a level one hot weather status has been detected in two areas, namely Padang Terap, in Kedah, and Jempol, in Negeri Sembilan.

“Residents in the affected areas have been reminded to be alert because the maximum daily temperature has reached 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days,“ he told Bernama recently.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Irzam said a total of 4,106 cases of open burning were recorded until last March.

“We expect the number to increase further following the hot weather forecast until next August compared to 9,596 cases recorded last year.

“Peatland fires are also categorised as open burning because they involve large-scale burning that may be triggered due to the current weather conditions,“ he said, adding that the department is prepared, in terms of fire logistics equipment and personnel, to handle open burning cases which are expected to increase this year due to the hot weather. -Bernama