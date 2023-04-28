Hot weather: Kelantan folks urged to limit outdoor activities

KOTA BHARU: The people in Kelantan are urged to limit outdoor activities following the current hot weather in the country, said State Health (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said the hot weather causes the human body to be under stress which can lead to heat stroke that can result in permanent disability or death.

He said that anyone can be at risk of becoming a victim, especially those involved in outdoor physical activities, children aged five and under, those suffering from respiratory diseases, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and thyroid as well as adults aged 40 years and above.

“The risk increases if they wear thick and tight clothing that trap heat and prevent evaporation of sweat from the body leading to headaches, fatigue, poor concentration, dizziness, muscle weakness or cramps, in addition to nausea and vomiting.

“Further severe conditions can cause dehydration, confusion and coma,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Elaborating, Dr Zaini said that one of the ways to prevent or reduce the effects on health due to extreme heat is to drink plenty of plain water regardless of the level of physical activity and not wait to drink until one feels thirsty.

“In addition, the public is advised to stay indoors, take frequent rests, to shower or use the fan to cool the body and to wear light, light- coloured and loose clothes.

“Avoid drinks containing caffeine, alcohol, or with high sugar content and sitting in a closed car or exercising in hot weather,“ he said.

Earlier, news on the death of two children due to heat stroke went viral on social media. An 11-year-old boy died at the Balai Health Clinic near Bachok last Wednesday while a 19-month-old girl from Kampung Kota, here, died last Tuesday. -Bernama