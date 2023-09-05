Hot weather: Sarawak KPDN vows stern action against profiteering traders

SANDAKAN: The Sarawak branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will not hesitate to take stern action against traders who profit from the price of bottled drinking water, especially during the current heatwave.

Its chief enforcement officer, Azdy Zukkry John said although bottled drinking water is not a controlled item, action can be taken against profiteering under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“If there is information (profiteering traders), lodge a complaint, don’t viral it or the traders will (delete) the evidence,” he told reporters after visiting Life Water Industries Sdn Bhd, here, today.

Regarding the supply of bottled drinking water, he admitted that demand is increasing and so is supply.

“But we advise consumers to buy with caution,” he said. -Bernama