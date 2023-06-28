Hot Wheels Legends Tour Back In Malaysia

FOR its fourth iteration, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour will return to Malaysia with some fresh content. At the 12th Art of Speed 2023, Malaysian custom car fans will have their submissions judged live for the first time ever by Global Hot Wheels Lead Packaging Designer, Matt Gabe.

The Legends Tour is a global search for a custom car deserving of being transformed into a 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast car sold in more than 150 countries worldwide. Malaysia is one of the event sites along the tour.

The Malaysian leg of the 2023 Hot Wheels Legends Tour will take place and be judged live on the ground at Art of Speed, MAEPS Serdang, for the first time since it arrived on our shores, instead of being held online.

Candidates from Malaysia can register for free right now and arrive in their automobiles at the Art of Speed competition at 9am on Sunday, July 30, 2023. There will be live judging from 11 am to 1 pm.

The judges will choose the Top 10 on the same day and name one custom design as the Malaysian winner, who will then represent Malaysia in the virtual November 2023 Global Semi-Finals. The winner from Malaysia will compete with other winners from the Asia Pacific region for the possibility to be chosen as the regional fan favourite and have their bespoke design made into a one-of-a-kind die-cast vehicle.

Each entry will be evaluated on its degree of “built not bought” attitude, “authenticity,” or how closely it captures the Hot Wheels essence. It will also be evaluated on its level of inventiveness and “garage spirit.”