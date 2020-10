LABUAN: A female hotel staff was terrified to find a man, standing inside her rented room in Kg Sg Labu, who later robbed her early yesterday morning.

The victim told police she was sleeping in her room when she was awakened at about 4am by the stranger who threatened her not to shout.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said there was a scuffle as the victim was punched, kicked and slashed in her arm and left with bruises on her face and stomach.

“The man held a kitchen knife and ordered the victim to handover her money and mobile phone. She lost RM1,400 to the man,” he said today.

However, the 28-year-old suspect, who is jobless was nabbed by police in less than 24 hours and has been remanded for further investigation, Muhammad Farid added.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntary causing hurt in committing robbery. — Bernama