GEORGE TOWN: In light of the surge of Covid-19 cases in mainland Penang, the state government has proposed that hotels in Seberang Perai be converted as quarantine hotels or Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC).

In a statement yesterday, Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman (PETACE) Yeoh Soon Hin said, more Seberang Perai community members have been told to undergo quarantine but there are no hotels functioning as a quarantine hotel or PKRC nearby.

Yeoh, who is also Penang Centre of Medical Tourism (PMED) chairman, said all quarantine hotels and PKRCs operating in the state are located within the island, posing a problem for people living on the mainland.

“If we take into account the standard operating procedures (SOP), individuals are not advised to travel all the way from the mainland to the island for quarantine purposes,” he said.

He hoped that hoteliers in Seberang Perai could consider temporarily transforming their hotel to ease those having to undergo quarantine in the mainland.

Hoteliers interested in converting their hotels as a quarantine hotel or PKRC can send in their application to yeohsoonhin@penang.gov.my, he added.-Bernama