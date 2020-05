KUALA LUMPUR: As a token of appreciation to the medical frontliners for saving thousands of lives in Malaysia, two hotels are giving away complimentary stays to the lucky ones from Selayang Hospital here, valid after the Movement Control Order (MCO) has been lifted.

The Rosa Malacca Hotel and the De La Ferns Hotel in Cameron Highlands are giving out a total of 150 rooms to the frontliners for their vacation.

Managing director of Rosa Malacca Hotel, B. Sharavana Kumar, said this was a show of appreciation to the medical personnel who have been working long hours day and night without off days to save lives from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is a social responsibility that we want to practise by rewarding the unsung heroes once the pandemic ends,” he told Bernama.

He said the two-day-one-night stay voucher can be redeemed from June 1 and is valid for nine months.

Sharavana said the idea to give free stays to the frontliners was sparked when he was on lockdown at home during the Movement Control Order period and realised how much the frontliners have sacrificed for the safety of the people.

Meanwhile, De La Ferns Hotel managing director B. Rhakjesh Paaren hoped more hoteliers will join in the effort to show appreciation to the frontliners who have been working around the clock to flatten the curve of infection during the pandemic.

He said the move will also help to promote the local tourism industry. -Bernama