Housewife charged with murder of two-year-old daughter

TELUK INTAN: A 33-year-old housewife was charged in the Sessions Court here today with murdering her two-year-old daughter last week.

Thang Pui Ling(pix) nodded when the charge was read out to her before judge K. Rajeswari.

However, no plea was recorded as the murder case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Thang is accused of murdering Heng Jing Yi at No. 202, Lorong 17, Taman Seri Iskandar, Hutan Melintang in Bagan Datuk at 2 am on March 9. The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the death penalty if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Nor Azimah Che Ismail prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Chuah Shyue Chien. The court set May 9 for mention.

Yesterday, Hilir Perak district police chief, ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the woman had taken her daughter to Teluk Intan Hospital at 2.30 am, claiming the child had breathing difficulties and was then confirmed dead.

The preliminary checks by a doctor found her body to have wounds, bite marks and bruises, while the post-mortem report last Thursday revealed that the cause of her death was blunt force trauma to the chest.

The accused was said to have abused her biological child to death due to stress, as her daughter (third of four siblings) often cried.

The child might not have felt comfortable with her mother, who took care of her since June last year after she had been under a babysitter’s care since a year ago. -Bernama