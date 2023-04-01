Housewife charged with operating illegal dental clinic

KUALA TERENGGANU: A housewife was charged at the Sessions Court here today with illegally operating a dental clinic in a hotel room here two years ago.

Norazia Abdul Rahman (pix), 41, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge was read out before Judge Nazlyza Mohd Nazri.

The woman was alleged to have run the unregistered dental clinic by offering dental veneer placement services in a hotel room at Jalan Sultan Zainal Abidin here at 5.55 pm on Aug 20, 2021.

She was charged under Section 4(1) of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998, which carries a fine of up to RM300,000 or a jail term of up to six years, or both if convicted.

The judge allowed the accused bail of RM3,500 with one surety and set Feb 6 for remention.

The prosecution officer from the Ministry of Health Nozaizeli Abu Samah prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.-Bernama