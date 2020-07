KUALA LUMPUR: A woman who caused a 10-month-old baby’s ears to bruise was fined RM6,000, in default three months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today.

Judge Mahyon Talib meted out the fine on Noor Aziana A.Samad, 33, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was charged with pinching the baby, who is her neighbour’s son, at a house in Taman Melati, Wangsa Maju here at 2 pm last March 5.

Questioned by the judge why she did so, Noor Aziana, who has three children of her own, said she felt agitated because the child was always crying and there was no water supply at home then.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri prosecuted, while the woman was unrepresented. -Bernama