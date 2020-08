KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a housewife to six months’ jail and RM3,000 fine, in default three months’ jail, for stealing three watches, worth RM1,740, belonging to an Indian national man.

Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali handed down the sentence on S. Astear, 34, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The woman was charged with committing the offence at a Titiwangsa Sentral Kondominium, Jalan Cemur, between 2 am and 6.30 am last Saturday (Aug 1).

According to the facts of the case, Astear had befriended the Indian national on the Tinderdating website last July 27.

On the day of the incident, she went to the man’s house and had given him a glass of water. The man then fell asleep and after waking up found the watches missing.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Zuraidi Zulkifli prosecuted, while lawyer Tan Ke Ten represented Astear. -Bernama