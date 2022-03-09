Housewife loses more than RM57,000 to job ads scam

ALOR SETAR: A housewife lost RM57,508.73 after falling victim to a fake part-time job offer advertised via Facebook early this month.

Kedah contingent police Commercial CID chief Supt Elias Omar said the 24-year-old woman was surfing social media and came across an advertisement offering employment with renowned e-commerce portal Zalora.

“The victim then clicked the link and joined a WhatsApp group ‘Group 929 Partimer Assignment’ and was told to contact a customer service personnel who introduced himself as Adam.

“The victim was given several assignments by Adam and was told to make purchases via the website, www.zalora.com and was promised lucrative commission for each purchase made on Zalora website,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the housewife had made payments to 13 different accounts for various purchases as requested by the suspect.

According to Elias, the victim realised she was duped after the suspect continued to ask her to make payment for various reasons and to date the victim did not receive any of the commission promised.

He said the victim later lodged a report at Alor Setar police station yesterday and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Police would like to advise the people not to be easily cheated with online employment offer which promises attractive commissions and also not to transfer money to unknown individuals,” he said.

He also urged members of the public to contact CCIS Response Centre at 03-26101559/1599 if there are any doubts or suspicion.-