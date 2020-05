KUANTAN: A housewife’s hopes of earning extra income by selling masks were dashed when she fell prey to an online scam and lost RM4,400.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 34-year-old victim said she did not get the goods even though she had made payment on April 13.

“The victim said she dealt with a male suspect to get 80 boxes of masks costing RM4,800 after she saw the advertisement for the items in a Whatsapp group on March 29.

“She claimed to have placed a deposit of RM600 on the same day and made two more fund transfer transactions on April 12 and 13 with the remaining RM400 to be paid after receiving the goods,” he told reporters here today.

However, Mohd Wazir said, as of yesterday, the victim still did not receive the goods and lodged a report at the Pekan District Police Headquarters near here.

He added that investigations are being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of up to 10 years and a fine, if convicted. -Bernama