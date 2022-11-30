Housewife Social Security Scheme to be implemented from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will implement the Housewife Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) starting tomorrow.

Socso said in a statement today that the SKSSR would provide protection for housewives against domestic accidents and invalidity while managing the household, in addition to recognising their involvement in the “care economy” and development of the family institution.

According to Socso, the implementation of the SKSSR, which is provided under the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022 (Act 838), makes Malaysia among four countries in the world to provide social security protection, specifically for women.

Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the scope of “housewife” under the act was broad as it was open to women either married or not and managing a household full-time or not, including wives, divorcees or widows, single mothers or single women with career or full-time housewives.

“Eligible housewives only need to pay a contribution of RM120 per year in advance to receive 12 consecutive months of coverage as well as ensure they meet the eligibility requirements to receive benefits,” he said.

To register and contribute under SKSSR, housewives must be Malaysian citizens or permanent residents aged below 55.

Mohammed Azman said the contributions are voluntary but husbands are encouraged to contribute on behalf of their wives, while third parties including family members and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can pay contributions for the housewives.

Socso also said that household management activities are not limited to the daily routine at home, but include other household matters such as taking care of children or elderly parents, dropping off and picking up children from school and taking parents to the doctors.

The SKSSR provides protection against domestic injury and invalidity for contributing housewives.

The domestic injury benefit includes medical and permanent disablement benefits, facilities for physical or vocational rehabilitation and dialysis, funeral benefits and survivors’ pension.

The protection against invalidity, meanwhile, provides benefits like constant-attendance allowance, facilities for physical or vocational rehabilitation and dialysis, funeral benefits and survivors’ pension.

Applications to join the SKSS will be open tomorrow and, for more information, visit the official Socso website at www.perkeso.gov.my or contact the Socso customer care service at 1-300-22-8000.-Bernama