Housewife trolled, sexually harassed after conducting financial management webinar

KUALA LUMPUR : A 42-year-old housewife who conducts webinars on financial management was trolled and sexually harassed after holding a talk on companies that offered high return investments.

Evanna Low Fei Ting who runs a website advocating financial literacy said that on May 11, together with popular financial adviser K.C. Lau had held a webinar titled “High return cash trust products, Ponzi or Legit?” as a subject of discussion with her viewers.

She said that she had not specified or named any company that was involved in such schemes and had merely conducted the webinar for educational reasons.

However, in less than a week after the webinar, Low said that she had received five legal notices from a trustee, venture capital and fund management companies that alleged her contents had defamed their clients.

She said the notice demanded she remove her webinar videos from her website.

Low said about three weeks later, she found photos of her and K.C. Lau posted in a Facebook account accusing them of being scammers.

She said on June 5, her photos and phone number were listed on a popular website by her trollers with a posting of her purportedly offering sexual services.

Low said two days later, another Facebook posting accusing her of being a racist and anti-Malay emerged.

“Since then I have been receiving calls and messages from weird men who send me photos of their private parts and asking me for sexual services. I was also warned to “behave myself” , to deactivate all my Facebook pages and go on a “digital detox” for at least six months. They also warned that if I chose to continue, “it will only get worse” and that “I am not prepared for it”. I have been criminally defamed and intimidated. They have damaged my reputation and I fear for my safety and that of my family.” she said in a press conference she held today at the Women’s Institute of Management (WIM) at Taman Tun Dr Ismail here.

She said photos of her house and address were uploaded in the lastest postings.

She said that she had asked for an online meeting with her harassers to iron out issues but they have avoided it.

Low said she has lodged reports with Petaling Jaya police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the matter but is yet to hear from them on the progress of the investigations.

“I do not have any professional qualifications in law or accounting but I do my own study and research before sharing it with the public in my webinars. I produce such educational webinars as my family and I have fallen victim to financial fraud and scams in the past. Like all other victims, we never recovered our hard-earned money,” she said.