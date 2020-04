KUALA LUMPUR: Women, especially housewives, play a key role in preventing the spread of Covid-19 during the Movement Control Order (MCO), said phsychologist Dr Fauziah Mohd Saad.

The Universiti Sultan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Counselling Centre director said housewives should equipe themselves with knowledge about Covid-19 so that they could educate their family members about the pandemic.

“Information is also available on television and social media but it is vital for housewives to verify and filter information received due to the rampant spread of fake news (about Covid-19) which can create confusion and anxiety among the public,” she told Bernama.

Consultant psychologist at Universiti Malaya Assoc Prof Dr Muhsin Ahmad Zahari said mothers could be great role models to their children and family.

“It all starts from home, mothers must always observe good hygiene practices and should be more alert.

“Mothers should have knowledge about Covid-19, how it is infected and its preventive measures so that they can educate their children,” he said.

Meanwhile, housewife Masitah Hasan, 36, said in an effort to ensure that her family comply with the MCO, the would keep herself informed about the pandemic.

“It is important for me to keep up to date with the latest developments on Covid-19 in the country, through television or social media sites. I will also make sure that all my family members will wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers regularly,” she said. -Bernama