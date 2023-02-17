Housewives told to utilise Price Catcher application

CHUKAI: Consumers, especially housewives, are encouraged to utilise the Price Catcher mobile application to properly plan their expenditures and control the cost of living.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh said the application was specially developed to help consumers get goods at the lowest price in their respective areas.

As such, she said consumers will have a choice and can plan their expenses according to their financial capability and situation.

“For housewives, we have the Price Catcher application (for them) to see which shops are offering the best price...and make a choice.

“So, let’s say the Menu Rahmah is not suitable for housewives because they need to cook, they can still save by checking out the prices of cheap items on Price Catcher,” she told reporters at the Menu Rahmah Tour Programme at Restoran Cahaya Mesra Seafood 4, here, today.

Also present were Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Enforcement director Datuk Azman Adam and Terengganu KPDN director Saharuddin Mohd Kia.

Fuziah said that as of January, a total of 11,226 consumers had downloaded the Price Catcher application since it was launched in March 2019.

Meanwhile, she said there has been encouraging growth in the number of premises offering Menu Rahmah in Terengganu since its launch on Jan 31.

“I was told that as of Feb 16, a total of 43 premises had heeded the government’s call by voluntarily implementing Menu Rahmah in Terengganu.

“This is a good development and I hope more traders will also participate in this initiative,” she said. -Bernama