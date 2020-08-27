Housing and local govt ministry seeks alternative ways to overcome property overhang

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) says it will find alternative ways to overcome the property overhang situation other than imposing a vacancy tax for developers who fail to sell their properties.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said a decision on the imposition of a vacancy tax on unsold units has not yet been made, although the proposal was based on figures the ministry obtained showing that unsold units are priced at RM500,000 and above.

“KPKT takes the stand that we will find other methods to prevent developers from building houses that do not meet the people’s needs.

“Before developers begin their construction, KPKT will look at whether there are projects proposed by them that are viable and meet the needs of the people,” she said at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to a question from Chang Lih Kang (PKR-Tanjong Malim) on the rationale behind the ministry’s proposal to implement a vacancy tax on developers who are unable to sell their completed houses.

“When we have developed a data system, we should be able to get the right projection because then they (developers) would be able to assess by using statistical information to help them plan their construction in future,” said Zuraida. -Bernama