Housing dept staff not involved in seeking contributions for MKTR - KPKT

PUTRAJAYA: The National Housing Department is not involved in seeking contributions for the Majlis Kebangsaan Kesatuan Pekerja-pekerja Kerajaan Malaysia (MKTR), a statement issued by the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) today said.

The statement was issued following a notice, with the letterhead of MKTR that went viral, seeking contributions, in cash and kind, as well as sponsorship for its proposed bulletin.

The notice also named MKTR vice-president Nordin Abd Rahman as an employee of the National Housing Department, which is under the ministry.

Checks found that the individual named is not an employee of the National Housing Department, said the ministry. — Bernama