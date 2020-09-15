Housing integrated data system 50 % complete - Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing Integrated Data System (HIDS) being developed by the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is now 50 per cent complete and expected to be ready next year, said Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix).

She said HIDS is being developed for a thorough collection and analysis of housing data through big data from the federal and state governments as well as government and private agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We (KPKT) are collecting this information to plan and build a system that can be utilised by the ministry and developers to plan the construction site of housing areas at a more affordable price.

“Buyers can choose the location or type of house that suits their budget,“ she told a press conference after delivering a keynote address at the National Property and Housing Summit 2020 here today.

On the targeted housing loan scheme, especially for the B40 and M40 groups, Zuraida said the matter would be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Zuraida said the soon-to-be-introduced scheme would provide guidelines that would make it easier for banks to approve housing loans thus enabling buyers from the B40 and M40 groups to own a house.

“KPKT is working on this scheme. We will ensure that this scheme will be enjoyed by the target group,“ she said.

In another development, she said that to date, about 33,000 young people from the B40 group own their first home through the My First Home Scheme (SRP) introduced by Cagamas SRP Bhd. -Bernama