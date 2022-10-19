Howe hits back at Klopp's jibe over Newcastle's 'ceiling'

LONDON: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (pix) has rejected Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's assertion that the Saudi-owned Magpies have no limits on what they can spend.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City on Sunday, Klopp referenced the words of Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth saying there was “no ceiling” on the club’s potential.

Klopp said that Liverpool could not compete with City, Newcastle or Paris Saint-Germain with all three backed by oil-rich Gulf states in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar respectively.

In the year since the Saudi sovereign wealth fund bought an 80 percent stake in Newcastle, they have spent an estimated £220 million ($249 million) on new players.

But Howe claimed that figure is not “extravagant” given the lavish spending of Premier League clubs.

“We have huge plans and want to go to places with huge ambitions,“ said Howe at his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton’s visit to St James’ Park.

“But the reality of what we are working towards and working with, there is a ceiling because of all the things I have sat here and explained every week: Financial Fair Play, we’re still in a training ground that’s being renovated.

“We’re not living that life that is being discussed. We are living a very different reality. Our wage bill is very controlled. We’re trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way.

“Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League. Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions.”

Klopp is facing a Football Association charge for improper behaviour after he was sent off towards the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over City for venting his anger towards the referee's assistant.

And Howe said managers have a responsibility to act as role models in another thinly veiled jibe at Klopp.

“I am very aware that I am going to be looked at by millions and millions of people, especially children, and I think you have an expectation to make sure the game is upheld in the right way and with the right spirit,“ added the Newcastle boss.

“I am certainly aware of my demeanour and behaviour on the touchline.

“That’s not to say I don’t want to win and I don’t want to win with every fibre of my being, because I do, but I’ve always just had that inside me not to lose my discipline.”-AFP