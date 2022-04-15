Howe plays down Newcastle 'revolution' in transfer window

LONDON: Eddie Howe(pix) has warned Newcastle fans not to expect a summer revolution as the Premier League club prepares to enter the transfer market again.

The Magpies' new Saudi-backed owners were the biggest spenders in the January transfer window, splashing out about £85 million ($111 million) to bring in Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and loanee Matt Targett

That investment has paid rich dividends in their fight against relegation from the Premier League -- the club are now 10 points clear of the drop zone and are nearing safety.

The cash injection has led to fevered speculation among Newcastle's success-starved fans over big-name signings in the summer transfer window but Howe is playing down expectations.

“You have to continue to improve and evolve so I have no problem looking outward and saying we do need certain things,“ the Newcastle boss said on Friday.

“But I do not think it will be the revolution that everyone thinks it will be, and it can't be because we are under financial restrictions.

“It is not just a case of signing anybody, and that would never be the way I work anyway because every individual has to fit within the structure of the team and make the team better, not just the individual.

“That is fundamental to our future, so for all those different reasons, I do not think it will ever be a case of wholesale changes.”

Howe's men play Europa Conference League semi-finalists Leicester on Sunday after a 1-0 victory over Wolves last weekend.-AFP