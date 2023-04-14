HR Ministry launches 2023 Madani Career Incentives

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources today unveiled 2023 Madani Career Incentive which includes the Program Daya Kerjaya, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Program Bina Kerjaya,

Minister V.Sivakumar (pix) said under the Daya Kerjaya programme, employers who hire long-term unemployed youth, Orang Asli, women, persons with disabilities, hardcore poor, parolees, former convicts, and vocational training graduates receive financial incentives.

“Financial incentives are provided to employers for applications submitted beginning April 1, 2023, for new hirings from Jan 1, this year.

“The amount of incentives is RM600 per month for a period of three months,“ he said at the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) breaking fast event yesterday.

The speech text was read by his deputy, Mustapha Sakmud.

The Bina Kerjaya programme aims to strengthen the labour market to increase the potential of individuals working in the informal sector to obtain formal employment through studies with a rate that covers training fees up to RM4,000 and an allowance of RM300 per month for a maximum of three months.

Sivakumar said the ministry will also focus on developing MYFutureJobs satellite centres in Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) nationwide to provide employers and job seekers with faster and easier access to jobs. -Bernama