HRDC records 160% rise in training places

PETALING JAYA: More than 4.38 million employees in the country are eligible for training under the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDC), which recorded a surge in the number of registered employers from 67,125 in 2021 to 81,706 in 2022.

A HRDC spokesman told theSun it introduced an initiative called “Penjana HRDF” in 2020 and 2021 to support the government’s agenda of helping Malaysians and businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This was delivered through five schemes, which are Place and Train, B40 Development, SME Development, Industrial Revolution 4.0 and Gerak Insan Gemilang.

“To date, we have trained 85,527 individuals and provided employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to most of those who completed the training.”

The spokesman also said HRDC recorded an increase of about 160% in training places, which went up from 588,686 in 2021 to 1,530,774 in 2022.

“We increased the total number of trainees by 152%, from 348,724 in 2021 to 879,165 in 2022. We also provided higher claims disbursement, from RM400.34 million in 2021 to RM728.59 million in 2022.”

The spokesman added that to help firms with upskilling and reskilling, HRDC has set up a few programmes and initiatives online.

“In the last three years, we launched the MyHRDCorp Super App, which is a single platform that provides the latest news and information on HRDC’s offerings. It supports all our stakeholders.

“We also launched e-LATiH, which is an online platform that offers unlimited access to free and premium high-quality internationally recognised skills development courses. To date, e-LATiH has over 270,000 registered users and 691,000 enrolments across over 2,000 courses, and (the courses) are free.

“Another is the HRD Corp Placement Centre. A one-stop portal, it provides employment and income-generating opportunities for Malaysians through job matching and placement, training and development, as well as career counselling and coaching.”

He said HRDC has evolved to become the custodian of the nation’s talent development aspirations, providing upskilling, reskilling, placement, employment and income-generating opportunities for Malaysians.

“We were established in 1993 as the Human Resources Development Council, where we had one sole purpose, which was to collect a levy from employers and fund their employees’ training programmes.

“This was done through our internal mechanics known as the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF). As a result, our stakeholders and the public started to refer to us as HRDF. But we have evolved,” he said.

HRDC was rebranded in April 2021 and formalised through a launch event officiated by former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

After a two-year hiatus, HRDC brought back the HRD Awards, that was introduced in 2001. It is the highest national recognition in human capital development and serves to recognise employers who have contributed significantly to the field of human resource development in their organisations.

It also recognises training providers and trainers who have developed and delivered the best quality human capital development and training solutions in the country.

HRDC also reintroduced its flagship event, the National Human Capital Conference and Exhibition, which is considered to be one of the biggest human capital gatherings in Southeast Asia in recent years, with 30 renowned speakers, 200 exhibitors, 2,500 delegates, and 5,000 visitors converging on a single venue.