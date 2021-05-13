HRPB in Ipoh operating as usual, viral message fake - Director

IPOH: A viral message claiming that the situation at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here is worrisome due to the increase in Covid-19 cases is not true, says the hospital’s director Dr Abdul Malek Osman.

He said to the contrary, the situation at the hospital was under control, and health services were being rendered as usual.

“The community is reminded not to spread any unauthentic news or information so as not to cause panic and confusion among the community,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

He was commenting on a message spread on WhatsApp claiming that HRPB was running short of beds to accommodate level three to five Covid-19 positive patients, while the ward for heart patients was also full.

Dr Abdul Malek also advised the public to adhere to the set standard operating procedures and reduce movements during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 12 to June 7. — Bernama