HRPZ II successfully conducts first organ, cadaveric tissue donation transplant

KOTA BHARU: The Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) here performed its first successful organ and cadaveric tissue transplant procedure last Friday (Aug 19).

The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said it was the third procedure conducted in the state, with the earlier ones conducted on Aug 6, 2006 and Feb 25, 2019.

He said the cadaveric organ donation was managed by the hospital's organ donation unit (UPOH) in collaboration with the orthopedic department, the forensic department and anaesthesiology and intensive care department of HRPZ II.

“The department expresses its condolences to the family of the deceased on the loss of their loved one. We would also like to express our appreciation to the donor’s family for the noble act.

“Hopefully all the efforts by the donor’s family will give lasting rewards to the donor,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Zaini said the department also expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Kota Bharu Magistrate's Court for making the procedure possible.

“In line with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept, JKNK calls on all Malaysians regardless of background, status, religion, and race to continue to support and pledge to donate their organs for the benefit of patients in need.

“According to a fatwa (religious edict) issued in 1970, Islam also allows organ and tissue donation after death. Among the organs and tissues that can be donated are the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, corneas, heart valves, skin and bones,“ he added.-Bernama