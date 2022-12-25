HSB looking for next-of-kin of deceased patients

BALIK PULAU: The Balik Pulau Hospital (HBP) is looking for family members or next-of-kin of two male senior citizens who died recently to claim their bodies at the Forensic Unit of the hospital.

The hospital, in a statement issued today, identified one of the men as Abu Bakar Mohamed Sheriff, 63, with last known address at Block 42B-23-23 Pangsapuri Sri Saujana, Georgetown near here, He died of pneumonia last Dec 15.

The other is Lee Kok Yeow, 70, with address at No 244 Jalan CY Choy, Georgetown, who died due to acute coronary syndrome last Nov 26.

Those with information on the family members or next-of-kin of the two men are urged to contact the Head of the Management Unit of Balik Pulau Hospital, Mohd Shukeri Md Zain at 04-866 9333/115.-Bernama