HSS Engineers associate appointed as consultant for MRT 3 circle line

KUALA LUMPUR: HSS Engineers Bhd's (HEB) associate, HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI), has accepted a letter of appointment from Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) to provide peer review consultancy services worth RM11.29 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, HEB said the services were for tender documentation for civil main contractor and tender documentation for line wide systems contractor for the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) Circle Line project.

“The role of HSSI is to undertake an independent review and provide an endorsement that the said tender documentation are in compliance with requirements prescribed by MRT Corp.

“Pursuant to the exclusive teaming arrangement between HSSI and HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd (HSSE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HEB, HSSI and HSSE will be collaborating exclusively to execute and complete the services,“ it said.

The services will commence on April 15, 2022 for a period of 11 months, it added.

“The services are expected to contribute positively to the revenue, earnings and net assets of HEB Group for financial year ending Dec 31, 2022,“ it said.-Bernama