HSS Engineers’ associate secures RM16.6 mln ECRL contract

KUALA LUMPUR: HSS Engineers Bhd’s 30 per cent-owned associate HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI) has bagged a RM16.6 million contract to provide additional supervising consultancy services for section 9 of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) from Serendah to Port Klang, Selangor.

The engineering consultancy group said the 53.5 km section consists of tunnels, viaducts, at-grade sections and stations.

“In December 2017, HSSI accepted a letter of appointment from China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd to provide supervising consultancy services for infrastructure works for a total contract sum of RM82.5 million.

“Under this variation order, HSSI was appointed as the supervising consultant responsible for the construction of the works for section 9 of the ECRL from Serendah to Port Klang,” it said in a statement.

HSSI executive director Sharifah Azlina Raja Kamal Pasmah said with overall construction works for the ECRL well underway with reported progress of 28.57 per cent as of April 2022, the company is heartened by the opportunity to reprise and even expand its role to carry on the project’s momentum, especially in the crucial linkage in the Klang Valley.

“Our deep engineering knowledge and experience in managing infrastructure mega projects position us well to facilitate the increasing volume of trade between the east and west of the peninsula. In so doing, we are supporting the national agenda of continuous economic development nationwide,” she said.

Project works are targeted for completion by the fourth quarter of the financial year ending Dec 31, 2027.

HSS Engineers said with this latest contract win, the group’s unbilled order book stood at RM530 million year-to-date, providing earnings visibility till 2027.-Bernama